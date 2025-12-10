Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film to beat Raid 2 lifetime; makes 233 crore

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released in theatres last Friday. The film has remained strong, even during weekdays, with a notable spike in collections on Tuesday. Dhurandhar is now close to beating Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 lifetime collection. (Also Read: Internet loses it over old meme reference in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: ‘Had me in splits’) Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The production house, Jio Studios, announced on Wednesday that Dhurandhar brought in ₹28.60 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic collection to ₹159.40 crore. The film had an opening of ₹28.60 crore in India, bringing in ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore over the weekend. On Monday, it brought in ₹24.30 crore, marking a notable increase on Tuesday.

The trade website Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar had an overseas collection of ₹50 crore, taking its worldwide total to ₹233.50 crore. This means that the film will beat Raid 2’s lifetime collection of ₹237.46 crore soon. It will also soon surpass the lifetime collections of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, which grossed ₹248.25 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar had a worldwide opening of ₹41.25 crore, bringing in ₹158 crore in its opening weekend. It remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days and if it surpasses Aditya’s first film, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s lifetime collection of ₹341.75 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film is set in Lyari, Pakistan, and stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates a cartel gang. A sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.