Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film to beat Raid 2 lifetime; makes 233 crore

Wed, Dec 10, 2025
ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 06:04 pm IST

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer has been going strong even on weekdays. 

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released in theatres last Friday. The film has remained strong, even during weekdays, with a notable spike in collections on Tuesday. Dhurandhar is now close to beating Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 lifetime collection. (Also Read: Internet loses it over old meme reference in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: ‘Had me in splits’)

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 5: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in a still from the film.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The production house, Jio Studios, announced on Wednesday that Dhurandhar brought in 28.60 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic collection to 159.40 crore. The film had an opening of 28.60 crore in India, bringing in 33.10 crore and 44.80 crore over the weekend. On Monday, it brought in 24.30 crore, marking a notable increase on Tuesday.

The trade website Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar had an overseas collection of 50 crore, taking its worldwide total to 233.50 crore. This means that the film will beat Raid 2’s lifetime collection of 237.46 crore soon. It will also soon surpass the lifetime collections of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, which grossed 248.25 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar had a worldwide opening of 41.25 crore, bringing in 158 crore in its opening weekend. It remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days and if it surpasses Aditya’s first film, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s lifetime collection of 341.75 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film is set in Lyari, Pakistan, and stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates a cartel gang. A sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

