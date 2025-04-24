Dia Mirza reveals the truth behind supporting Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback: ‘I did an interview…’

Dia Mirza reacts to backlash over her support for Fawad's Bollywood comeback

Dia took to Instagram and penned a note clarifying that her statement in support of Fawad was given well before the terror attack. She wrote, “To Members of the Media, STOP misrepresentation of facts. I did an interview for a film of mine on the 10th of April, in which I gave a quote, long before this horrific terror attack. Stop circulating my quotes NOW, weeks after and out of context. This is unethical and deeply offensive.”

Dia Mirza's statement that grabbed headlines

For the unversed, during the promotional interview for her film, Dia had expressed her support for Fawad’s return to Bollywood, stating that art and hatred should not be mixed. “It is a political question. If the circumstances to seek a ban on artists were completely... I’ve always believed that art is, and should always be, a medium of peace and harmony. We should never, ever allow art and sport to be tangled or mixed with hate. It’s just good that Fawad is back in the film—you know that we will be watching soon. I hope this leads to many more such opportunities for other collaborations,” she had said.

On 22 April, a brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam shook the country to its core. As many as 26 civilians were killed in the attack, and several others were injured. Soon after, Fawad’s film Abir Gulal faced backlash, with many demanding the film’s release be halted. On Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued demands to block the film’s release. In a statement following the Pahalgam attack, FWICE announced a “complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry,” and also vowed to “take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulal is not released in India.”

Sources told HT that exhibitors are reluctant to take on the film, fearing backlash. “The production house is trying to negotiate with them, but it looks unlikely that Abir Gulal will release on 9 May for now. The film’s release may be pushed back until things are sorted. But when that will happen is uncertain, as theatres do not want to screen a film featuring a Pakistani actor now,” said the source.