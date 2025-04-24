Ridhi Dogra responds to backlash over working with Fawad Khan: ‘We can open our arms and close them too when needed’

Actor Ridhi Dogra has responded to social media users criticising her for working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal, a debate that has intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack two days ago. She defended her professional choice, stating that she collaborated with Fawad when the government permitted it. Also read: Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal may miss release after Pahalgam terror attack; theatres wary of taking 'film with Pak actor' Ridhi Dogra co-stars with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal.

She also emphasised that her stance doesn't mean she's unaffected by the attack, expressing her anger over the incident. At least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists descended from the hills in the picturesque valley area and opened fire at the tourists present there on Tuesday afternoon, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest terror attack in Kashmir.

Ridhi Dogra gets slammed

It all started when she expressed her anger after Pahalgam terror attack, following which social media users criticised her for working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal. Many accused her of being "double-faced," questioning the sincerity of her condemnation of the attack.

Ridhi posted a note on X, formerly known as Twitter, which read, “I think it's about time the good Muslims stepped up and rejected the monsters and CALLED THEM OUT! Break ties with people and places that remain silent or deep down have ties elsewhere. Because repeatedly terror is coming from one place."

“They're ruining humanity. They're running faith. Kashmir was flourishing and govt did so much, had so many plans in place to make it good for business. But we all know who doesn't want that. Very personal opinion but it's time to stop being gracious for monsters in the name of humanity. Stand up for India,” she added.

Ridhi Dogra responds to backlash over Abir Gulaal

Her note was met with backlash, who questioned her for working with Fawad. Hitting back at people, she wrote on X, “I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace and Harmony is important for a healthy civilization. Yes there’s duality in these words but that is the very life we lead”.

“On this earth. I am a daughter of J&K where this happened and am well aware of the history of such monstrous crimes . Over many years. it boils my blood too that’s why I even try and speak to you all as fellow country men. I won’t keep quiet just because of my profession I choose peaceful collaboration. So don’t waste your anger on me. I’m as angry as everyone. I just choose to remain dignified towards others. Anyway. This is not about me. But we’re all angry. I am just as everyone else,” she added.

Responding to another social media user who criticised her working with Pakistani actor, Ridhi said, “Civilization is based in community. Not isolating. But If we can open our arms and be welcoming, we can also close them when needed. And that fine too”.

Abir Gulaal faces boycott calls

On Wednesday, Abir Gulaal was trending on social media, with the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal. In fact, actors associated with the film are also facing intense backlash. Social media users have shared their reservations over Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent during such turbulent times. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9. It is being reported that the film might miss the planned release date.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, said, “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls*t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh fk it, I don’t care’, but if this film’s heroine or makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad).”