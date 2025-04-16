Dia Mirza says rape scene in Kaafir left her physically shaking: 'I remember throwing up'

Dia Mirza's 2019 series Kaafir which also stars Mohit Raina has now been released as a film. The actor played the role of an innocent Pakistani woman who mistakenly crosses LOC and lands on the Indian side. Dia recently opened about a particular rape scene, in the series, which shook her to the core. Dia Mirza talks about a harrowing rape scene in her 2019 series Kaafir which left her shaking.

(Also read: Dia Mirza slams Telangana CM's claim she posted fake, AI-generated videos of Gachibowli tree-felling: Verify your facts)

Dia plays the role of Kainaaz Akhtar, wrongly imprisoned along with her daughter, who was born behind bars. In an interview with CNN-news 18, the actor discussed how the rape scene shot for the series was physically and emotionally demanding.

‘I was shaking physically’

“I remember when we shot the rape scene, it was so hard. I was shaking physically after we got done with filming that scene. I remember throwing up. I vomited after we finished rolling that entire sequence. That’s how emotionally and physically demanding those situations were. When you take your entire body into the truth of that moment, you feel it. You feel it in its full extent," the actress said.

Dia, 43, emphasised that as an artist, it is imperative to empathise with the character as it helps to bring authenticity and conviction in the performance.

“I think the first and most important thing one needs to feel as an artist is empathy towards the character that you’re playing and embodying. So that when you play, you’re absolutely true to the story and to everything within it. Playing Kainaaz actually made me a mother much before I became a biological mother. It was because of the kind of intensity and ferocity and love and protectiveness I felt for her while working on the show," Dia said.

About Kaafir

Kaafir is based on the real life story of Shehnaaz Parveen, a Pakistani woman who was detained In India and put behind bars for eight years after she mistakenly crossed the LOC. The film follows a journalist played by Mohit Raina who seeks justice for Dia's Kainaaz Akhtar as she goes through a turbulent time behind bars.