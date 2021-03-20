Dia Mirza: The younger generation is far more environment conscious
Other than being an actor and producer, Dia Mirza feels passionately about the environment. And she believes that the younger generation is more passionate about environmental causes than most others, which she sees as a very good sign.
“I truly feel that the younger generation is far more environment conscious. We’ve seen unprecedented citizenship participation on many aspects, in the country and globally,” she explains.
On the occasion of International Day of Forests (March 21), Mirza hopes that it is a reminder for all of us to save our forest.
“Days like world forest day is to remind people, global communities, politician and the governments about the emergency and the importance of saving these biodiversity havens. Now human being have altered almost 70 percent of the earth surface and I hope that now more than ever we realise that there is an ecological balance that helps the planet health and along with our health. Everything we need for our survival comes from this ecosystem and that needs to thrive in order for us to survive,” says the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador.
Mirza herself has been the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife. Citing examples of the Aravalli forest movement, the Save Aarey movement, the 39-year-old says citizens’ movements are crucial in taking the cause forward.
“There is good work happening . What we can do is to question governments and ensure that policies on paper start reflecting on the ground. There’s much more done to ensure that we’re protecting our natural spaces, forest. We need to also question the fact that why is the budget being slashed for forest department at a time when we should be doing more to protect our forests,” she ends on a thought-provoking note.
Mumbai Saga star John Abraham clarifies stand on movies releasing on OTT
- John Abraham has issued a clarification days after he said 90% of the movies releasing on the OTT platform were 'bad.' He said his statement was taken out of context.
Sonu Sood gets emotional, remembers parents as airline honours him
- Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood recalled the time when he came from Moga, Punjab, to Mumbai, Maharashtra, on an unreserved ticket.
Humbled by the kind of roles; good work coming my way: Aarya Babbar
Gauri stuns on mag cover, says SRK and her divide parenting duties for AbRam
- Gauri Khan graced the March cover of a fashion magazine and spoke about growing up in Delhi, career choices, children Suhana, Aryan, and bringing up AbRam with Shah Rukh Khan.
Isha Talwar: I don’t want 2021 to be hectic for me
Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'
- Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram
Adhyayan opens up about breakup, says 'won't let anyone pull me down anymore'
- Actor Adhyayan Suman had said that he wouldn't speak about his breakup with Maera Mishra in public, but in a recent interview, he divulged details about what happened.
Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice
Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set
- Kartik Aayan has been busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lately. The actor was spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday, sporting a red turban.
Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video
- Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase
The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up
Bipasha Basu open to big-screen comeback after her ad with Ranbir Kapoor
- Bipasha Basu starred in an advertisement with her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has now opened up about her thoughts on making a big-screen comeback.
Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it
- Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?