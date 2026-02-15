Did Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn pay off Rajpal Yadav's debt? Actor's wife Radha says 'can't take names now'

Radha Yadav, whose husband-actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently in Tihar Jail, has clarified that he isn't out yet. This comes after an old video of Rajpal thanking Salman resurfaced on social media platforms. When Bombay Times asked if Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others paid off Rajpal's debt, Radha said that she "can't take any specific names right now." Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha, reacted to Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn helping her husband.

Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha talks about her husband When asked about Rajpal, Radha said that "as of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16)." Talking about him, she added that he is "okay, from what I understand."

Radha is grateful to the entertainment industry Radha also talked about the support Rajpal has been receiving from the entertainment industry. She said, "Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity. I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support."

"I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage. We are very hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able to speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter," she added. Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 to begin serving a six-month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

About Rajpal's case During the recent court hearing, the bench directed his team to file a response to Rajpal's bail application. It sought clarification from his legal team on how the actor wants to settle the outstanding financial dues. Rajpal's lawyer said that nearly ₹2.5 crore of the disputed amount was paid towards the debt. However, a full settlement hasn't been reached yet.

Celebs who extended support to Rajpal Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Gurmeet Choudhary have publicly backed Rajpal, calling on others within the industry to step in during his time of need. On X, a part of Sonu's note wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

In a post on X, Gurmeet wrote, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can." He also requested "all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity" to "come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution."