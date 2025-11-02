Did Shah Rukh Khan copy Brad Pitt's F1 look for King? Fans remind trolls he wore it first

The much-awaited title reveal of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King happened on his 60th birthday. And as excited as fans were to see a silver-haired, gun-toting Shah Rukh, some people on the internet couldn’t help but notice that one of his costumes was a little too similar to Brad Pitt’s in an iconic scene from the F1 movie. Here’s how the Bollywood star’s fans defended him. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan not to greet fans at Mannat this year on his birthday; apologises to them. Here's why) A costume worn by Shah Rukh Khan in King seemed a little too familiar to Brad Pitt and F1 fans.

Did Shah Rukh Khan copy Brad Pitt’s F1 look for King?

As soon as the first look of King was released, numerous people took to social media to point out a blue shirt and tan jacket look that Shah Rukh sports in the film. Numerous clips drawing parallels to the scene featuring Brad in F1 and Shah Rukh in King have surfaced, with some labelling it everything from ‘inspiration’ to ‘cheap copy’.

Fans come to Shah Rukh Khan’s defence

“Manifested SRK to look like Brad Pitt in F1 and the Universe didn’t even hesitate,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another thought, “I think this was intentional; a homage to Brad Pitt's #F1 look.” One fan pointed out, “Well now you know what card Brad Pitt had in F1,” referring to how Brad’s character carried a lucky card with him.

But trolls left comments like, “Costume Designer just watched F1 before joining the sets of #King,” and “Lol, didn’t even try to hide.” Some fans, however, dug out pictures of Shah Rukh from the 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal to remind fans that the actor was the one to technically first wear the look. “People are trolling #SRK for copying #BradPitt. Seriously bruh?” wrote one fan.

Shah Rukh’s upcoming film King is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and others. The actor and director previously collaborated on the 2023 film Pathaan.