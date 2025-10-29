Shah Rukh Khan's swordfighting action sequence from Siddharth Anand's King leaked? Here's the truth

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King may still be a long way from release, but the buzz around the film continues to grow. After countless snapshots of the actor during shoot, now, a new image seems to feature the actor in an action sequence of some sort, going up against multiple armed assailants. Even as fans have rallied behind the new ‘look’ in the image, many have doubted the authenticity of it. A scene supposedly featuring Shah Rukh Khan in King is said to have been ‘leaked’ online.

The ‘leaked’ scene from King

On Tuesday, the Twitter page of Lets Cinema, a popular account in the Indian film circle, shared a silhouette image of what appeared to be a fight scene with a person dressed in a suit fighting several others armed with swords. The scene was lit by yellow lights, with none of the faces visible. The setting seemed to be that of a hall with statues adorning both sides. The entire scene was rendered through a monitor, the kind they use on film sets to check shots. The caption simply read, “SRK in and as ‘KING’. Directed by @justSidAnand.”

Even as the Lets Cinema account gave no context for the image or its source, many fans of Shah Rukh took to the comments section to praise the scene. “Sidharth Anand and SRK are going to cook,” wrote one. Another added, “Just trust lord sid anand.” One comment read, “King 👑 is back....Tabahi machne wali hai.. Tufaan aane wala hai (It’s going to be mayhem and a storm).”

The picture was originally posted by an SRK fan club on Tuesday morning with the caption: “#KING SWORD FIGHT SEQUENCE LEAKED…..GUESS THE ACTORS INVOLVED IN THIS SCENE.”

But is it even real?

However, many have wondered if the image is even genuine or not. One user asked Grok, the Twitter AI chatbot if the image was generated by AI and Grok seemed to confirm that, “Yes, this image appears to be an AI-generated concept for the upcoming movie "King" starring Shah Rukh Khan. It has stylistic elements common in fan-made AI art, like the dramatic lighting and silhouettes. No official posters have been released as of now.”

Sources close to the production refuse to either confirm or deny the image’s authenticity, saying that a similar action sequence exists in the film, but stop short of saying if the image online is from the shoot or just an AI-created depiction of it.

All about King

King marks the reunion of Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The film also marks the first time Shah Rukh will share the screen with daughter Suhana Khan. King boasts of a strong ensemble cast, also featuring names like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan. No release date has been announced for the film yet.