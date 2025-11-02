Shah Rukh Khan not to greet fans at Mannat this year on his birthday; apologises to them. Here's why

Like every year, fans from across the globe travelled to Mumbai in hopes of meeting Shah Rukh Khan at his beachfront home, Mannat, in Mumbai on his 60th birthday. Unfortunately, they will go back home disappointed this year because the star has been advised against meeting them. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Fans run on streets to meet Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat on his 60th birthday; actor returns from Alibaug after party) Shah Rukh Khan's fans will not be able to meet him on his 60th birthday at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans on birthday

Shah Rukh announced on social media that he will be unable to meet his fans this year at his home, Mannat, which is currently undergoing renovation. He wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.”

He ended the note with, “Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all…”

Earlier today, numerous fans could be seen crowding the street near Shah Rukh’s home, with the police trying to bring them under control. When the authorities tried to ask the fans to leave and blocked the road, some decided to still make their way to his home through the beach.

Shah Rukh Khan rang in 60 in Alibaug

Shah Rukh rang in his 60th birthday in Alibaug over the weekend with his family and close friends, including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Pictures and videos shared by the stars online kept fans hooked throughout the day, who waited for the star to make his way home.

The star even went to Mannat on Sunday evening, but it appears he did not obtain the necessary permissions to do so. A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh promised fans he would meet them at Mannat on his birthday, even if he had to wear a hard hat.