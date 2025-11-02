Fans run on streets to meet Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat on his 60th birthday; actor returns from Alibaug after party

As actor Shah Rukh Khan clocked his 60th birthday, fans in Mumbai were seen on the streets of the city running towards Mannat. Several videos and pictures of a large number of fans emerged on social media platforms. Fans can't wait to meet Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat on his 60th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans run on Mumbai streets to meet him outside Mannat

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, many people holding their phones stood near Mannat for a glimpse of Shah Rukh. In another video, many people were seen reaching outside Mannat via the beach route near the actor's house.

On his birthdays, the actor appears on the balcony of Mannat to greet his fans and spend some time with them. Every year, fans gather outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the actor.

Shah Rukh return to Mumbai after birthday party in Alibaug

In another video, Shah Rukh's cars were seen exiting his home in Alibaug. The actor's cars were then seen arriving in Mumbai. However, Shah Rukh is yet to make an appearance on his birthday for his fans outside Mannat. Earlier, fans from different countries, including the UK and Nepal, gathered outside the actor's home to wish him on his birthday.

On Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar had shared a picture giving a glimpse into the celebration. On Instagram Stories, he had shared a selfie with Rani Mukerji from the birthday bash. He kissed Rani on the cheek while posing for the camera. In the background, Ananya Panday was seen holding a drink in her hand. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “Guess the photo bomber?”

About Shah Rukh's next film King

On his birthday, Shah Rukh reciprocated the love of his fans by sharing the first look of his next film, King. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.