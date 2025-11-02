Search
Sun, Nov 02, 2025
Suhana Khan calls herself 'King's princess' in birthday post for dad Shah Rukh Khan; confirms role in his next film

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Nov 02, 2025 06:24 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will star in Siddharth Anand's new film King. It will release in 2026.

Suhana Khan on Sunday wished her father-actor Shah Rukh Khan with a special post. Taking to her Instagram, Suhana shared a picture and called herself "King's princess."

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will star together in their first film, King.(PTI)
Suhana Khan has a special wish for dad Shah Rukh Khan on 60th birthday

In the photo, two mugs were kept next to each other on a table. On one mug, it was written "King", and on the other, "King's princess" was written. Sharing the pic, Suhana Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday (heart face emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor posted red heart emojis. A fan said, "Aw, so sweet." A person wrote, "I’m so excited to see you in King." A comment read, "First film with your dad, first film for the big screen." "Can't wait. Congratulations," said a social media user.

About Suhana's first big screen film

On Sunday, the first look and poster of the upcoming film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, were unveiled. Set to release in 2026, it is directed by Siddharth Anand. The announcement was made along with the title reveal video, featuring Shah Rukh in a new avatar sporting a silver hairdo. It also had glimpses of him performing the action sequences.

More about King

Production banner Red Chillies Entertainment shared the video on its official Instagram handle. "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-#KING. #KingTitleReveal. It’s Showtime! In cinemas 2026," read the caption. Described as a "slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills," the film also features Deepika Padukone.

Suhana's Hindi film debut

Suhana made her Bollywood debut with The Archies (2023), a teen musical film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Shah Rukh's recent projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which also starred Tapsee Pannu. He was most recently also seen in a cameo role in the web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, directed by his son Aryan Khan.

