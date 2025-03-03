Did Shraddha Kapoor ‘intentionally’ show off her romantic phone wallpaper with boyfriend Rahul Mody? Reddit thinks so

Shraddha Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody for a long time. The two were recently spotted attending a wedding together, and their photos and videos surfaced online. During a recent outing, Shraddha’s phone wallpaper, which featured Rahul, caught fans' attention, with many believing she revealed it intentionally. Shraddha Kapoor's romantic phone wallpaper with Rahul Mody catches fans' attention.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody? Rumoured love birds twin in matching outfits in cute pic

Shraddha flaunts her phone wallpaper

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Shraddha was seen wearing a baby pink full-sleeved jacket and blue leggings. She kept her hair open as she flaunted her no-makeup look. As she moved towards her car, the actor’s phone wallpaper caught everyone’s attention.

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

The wallpaper featured Shraddha’s cute and romantic mirror selfie with Rahul Mody. In the picture, the actor was seen blushing as Rahul hugged her from behind. However, Reddit users speculated that she intentionally pressed the power button to flaunt her wallpaper.

One Reddit user wrote, “At first I thought she might be looking at the time… but no, guys, she spilled the tea herself!" Another comment read, "That was so not subtle." Someone else wrote, "She definitely did it on purpose. I don’t remember, but I think Kylie did this a while ago when she introduced Timothée, I guess!" Another Reddit user said, "I’m embarrassed on her behalf."

A few months ago, rumours suggested that Shraddha and Rahul had broken up. However, the actor put the speculation to rest when she shared a picture of them enjoying a vada pav date. Tagging Rahul, she wrote, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and added Kishore Kumar’s classic tune Yeh Vaada Raha in the background. While they have never publicly accepted their relationship, the actor is often seen sharing pictures with him on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film

Shraddha was last seen in Dinesh Vijan's Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The horror-comedy became an all-time blockbuster, collecting ₹857 crore worldwide. She will next be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi's Nagin.