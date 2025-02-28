Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody are the perfect couple as they attend a wedding reception together. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor had shared a picture with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody on her Instagram Stories a few days ago. The two had recently attended a wedding together in Ahmedabad. Now an inside video from the wedding has emerged on X (formerly Twitter), where the actor was seen in a shimmering sharara as she made her way to congratulate the newly-wed couple. Right beside her, stood Rahul. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody? Rumoured love birds twin in matching outfits in cute pic) Shraddha Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody at a wedding reception.

Shraddha and Rahul attend wedding

In the video, which was shared by a fan page of the actor on X, Shraddha was seen getting on the stage to meet the newly wed couple and their family members. The actor stunned in a shimmering cream-coloured lehenga with matching jewellery as she smiled and folded her palms to meet the couple. She hugged the bride and her parents, and posed with them. Rahul looked dapper in a suit and stood right beside Shraddha and also greeted the groom.

About their relationship

There were rumours a few months ago which claimed that Shraddha and Rahul had broken up. The actor put the split rumours to rest after she shared a picture enjoying a vada pav date with Rahul Mody. She tagged him and captioned the post, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and added Kishore Kumar’s classic tune "Yeh Vaada Raha" in the background. Although the actor is yet to make her relationship official in public, Shraddha is often seen sharing goofy pictures with Rahul on social media.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 which was a massive box office success. The horror-comedy, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹857 crore worldwide. She will be seen next in Naagin.