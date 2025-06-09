Dil Ka Kya song from Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's number reminds fans of KK's Alvida. Watch

The makers of Metro...In Dino have released the new song Dil Ka Kya from the film, which boasts an ensemble star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The music of the film has been composed by Pritam, and the new song is taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster ride. (Also read: Metro In Dino trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and co. navigate through complexities of love, commitment. Watch) T-series dropped Metro...In Dino's new song Dil Ka Kya on Monday.

Metro...In Dino new song launched

On Monday, T-series dropped a new song, Dil Ka Kya, from Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The song has been written by Anurag Sharma and sung by Raghav Chaitanya. A high on emotions number, the video shows montages of Aditya- Sara, Pankaj-Konkana, Ali-Sana and Neena-Anupam struggling through their heartbreaks and loss. Meanwhile, Pritam, Papon and their band sing their heart out about aching love and wanting to find hope in broken relationships.

Dil Ka Kya takes fans on an emotional ride

Fans have reacted positively to the song, with some comparing it to singer KK's Alvida track in Life in a Metro.

One fan wrote, “Still missing Legend Singer KK.” Another fan wrote, “The title 'Dil Ka Kya' already sounds heart-touching! Perfect voice for a deep, meaningful melody. Another classic loading... Raghav Chaitanya voice...awesome ..”

A third fan wrote in the comments section, "Ahh man this gets me goosebumps, specially in the end those romantic notes of guitar, if it would be sung by great james & KK sir, there would be 2 versions of the song. Time flies (sic)".

A fourth fan commented, "Pritam Da is on his way to create another Classic album that will go in history as Legendary (sic)". Another fan commented, "Written KK all over it).

Another fan was all in his feels as he wrote, "Vocals that touch the soul every time. This one will stay in our hearts forever."

About Metro...In Dino

Pritam composed the music for the film, which was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film will be released in cinemas on 4 July.