Dilip Kumar had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.
Dilip Kumar had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure, may get discharged on Thursday

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Dilip Kumar, shared an update on Twitter where he revealed that that the veteran actor had undergone a successful pleural aspiration procedure.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor's family friend.

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday.

Dilip, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs -- is expected to return home Thursday, said family friend Faisal Farooqui.

"Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale.


"They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday)," an update on his official Twitter handle read. It was posted by Dilip's family friend, Faisal Farooqui.

Also read: When birthday girl Sonam Kapoor said she would like a man who is richer and better-looking than Anil Kapoor

Dr Jalil Parkar, the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, on Tuesday told PTI that Dilip was stable and likely to be discharged soon.

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam, was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Dilip's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.

Topics
dilip kumar unwell veteran actor dilip kumar dilip kumar in hospital + 1 more

Story Saved
