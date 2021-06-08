Home / Entertainment / Dilip Kumar stable and might be discharged in three to four days, says his doctor
Dilip Kumar is admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.
Dilip Kumar is admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.
entertainment

Dilip Kumar stable and might be discharged in three to four days, says his doctor

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Sunday after he complained of breathing difficulty. His condition was described as stable by the doctor attending to him.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:08 PM IST

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here after experiencing breathlessness, is stable and likely to be discharged within "three to four days", Dr Jalil Parkar, the chest specialist treating the screen icon, said on Tuesday.

Dilip, 98, is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday.

The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is the build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

"He is stable. We will take a call on removing fluids tomorrow. He might get discharged in three to four days," Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI.

On Monday, Dr Jalil said Dilip's health had improved, with his oxygen saturation levels better and his breathing difficulty reduced.

Last evening, Dilip Kumar's wife, actor Saira Banu, also shared a note on his official Twitter account, thanking fans for their prayers and best wishes.

"My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,' the 76-year-old actor wrote.

Also read: Ali Fazal to be part of initiative on mental health awareness: 'It all starts with reaching out'

Saira also shared her picture with Dilip from his hospital bed.

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Dilip, who made acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.


ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
dilip kumar unwell veteran actor dilip kumar dilip kumar hospital dilip kumar sick + 2 more

Related Stories

Karan Sharma (Sourced)
Karan Sharma (Sourced)
web series

I have to keep on proving myself with each project: Karan Sharma

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:43 PM IST
After the ad-making stint along with assisting in projects like Madam Chief Minister, OTT series Flat, Avrodh and then finally bagging his first solo directorial, writer-director Karan Sharma is a happy man
READ FULL STORY
Supriya Pilgaonkar believes that even if keeping your chin up is tough, moving on with a smile on your face is the only way forward.
Supriya Pilgaonkar believes that even if keeping your chin up is tough, moving on with a smile on your face is the only way forward.
tv

I lower my guard when I shoot and I need to work on that: Supriya Pilgaonkar on working in Covid-era

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The senior actor, who shot for a reality show and promo of a new TV show recently, has also been doing her bit to help says, there are so many people in the industry helping out not just industry folks but others as well. “These times call for sensitivity”
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.