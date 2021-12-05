Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh tells Twitter it’s not his birthday every day, fan asks him to talk to Parag Agrawal: ‘Ghar da banda hai'
Diljit Dosanjh tells Twitter it’s not his birthday every day, fan asks him to talk to Parag Agrawal: ‘Ghar da banda hai'

In a hilarious manner, Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Twitter which said it was his birthday on Sunday. However, his fans said they don't mind celebrating it many times a year.
Diljit Dosanjh shared a hilarious tweet on Sunday.&nbsp;
Published on Dec 05, 2021 02:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Diljit Dosanjh has asked Twitter, as well as his fans, to take a break from celebrating his ‘happy birthday’ every now and then - the actor-singer's birthday is in January. In a fun tweet, he asked them to not be so sweet to him that he may get diabetes. 

Reacting to a topic on Twitter on Sunday - ‘It’s Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday' - he wrote in Punjabi, “Twitter Waleyo Mainu Pata Tusi Mera Baut Teh Mooh Karde Hon.. Par Roz Hee Mera Birthday YAAR… Love Ju Twitter .. Par baal Mithaa V sehat Lai Changa Ni.. Avi Sugar KARAO Ge Mainu. Jaan Deo YAAR.. (Twitter people, I know you love me a lot… but why is every day my birthday? Love you Twitter… but so much sweetness is not good for health, I will get diabetes. Let it be).”

Diljit fans however, clearly don't mind celebrating his birthday more than once a year and reacted to the actor in jest.

A fan said, “Parag Agarwal saab nal gal krlo bhaji ghar da banda hi aa CEO (Talk to Parag Agarwal, the Twitter CEO is like a family member).” Another fan said, “Koi na sugar free cake kato aaj (don't worry, cut a sugar-free cake today).”

One more fan commented, “Asi saare party lyi tyar haa Diljit Dosanjh veere. Kadon de rahe ho party birthday di. Hon taan tuhada birthday saal de 365 din hee manaeya jaaega veere. Jeada mitha ni veere thoda bahot taan mitha chalega Thode bahot naal sugar nhi hougi. (I am ready for the party Diljit. Tell me where you are throwing the birthday party. This isn't too much sweetness, a little sugar won't give you diabetes).” One more fan pitched for a party and wrote a message in Punjabi, which translates to: "Keep just one big party, we all will reach and keep a buffet system, Twitter people can also join us."

Diljit Dosanjh's fans reacted to his tweet.&nbsp;
One fan came up with the idea, “Hahaha, Diljit paaji four times birthday a year vadhiya gal ha, cake khan nu jayada milu (Brother, its a good idea to celebrate birthday four times a year, we will get to eat more cake).”

Diljit was recently seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. It starred Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Story Saved
