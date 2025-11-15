Dining with the Kapoors trailer: Neetu calls Kareena the ‘dramatic’ one in family reunion; fans ask where is Alia Bhatt

Dining with the Kapoors trailer: What’s the goss? That's what Kareena Kapoor asks Armaan Jain whenever they meet at a get-together. This and many more fun snippets abound in the trailer for Dining with the Kapoors, which was released by Netflix India on Saturday. The new special features ‘Bollywood’s first family' for a one-hour special as they come together to honour the legendary Raj Kapoor on his 100th birthday, with a heartfelt celebration of that legacy. The entire Kapoor clan pose for a picture together.

About the trailer

Created by Armaan Jain, directed by Smriti Mundhra (Indian Matchmaking, The Romantics, Never Have I Ever), and produced by Aavashyak Media, Dining with the Kapoors serves up an intimate look at one of India’s most beloved film families. The trailer begins with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan meeting for lunch, while the others arrive. Neetu calls Kareena the ‘dramatic one’ which surprises the actor and they laugh. Meanwhile, Ranbir helps Armaan in preparing lunch along with the other chefs for the get-together.

It features Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and more.

Fans react

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Please invite our cutest Raha Kapoor too!” Another said, “Will be watching for Kareena! She is so amazing and loving to her family, which is evident.” Many fans noticed that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wife, is missing. One asked, “Where's Alia? Where's Raha?” Another echoed, “Alia is missing. She is also a Kapoor.”

Director Smriti Mundhra shares, “I’ve been lucky to work with Netflix a few times before—on Indian Matchmaking, Never Have I Ever and The Romantics—so coming back to do this project is like a homecoming in more ways than one. Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in this time when the pace of life is taking us away from those things feels very special. The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty, but the type of family we all want to be a part of: extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn’t just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them—hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away. I’m grateful to Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan for allowing me to be a small part of their legacy.”

Dining with the Kapoors premieres on November 21, only on Netflix.