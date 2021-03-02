John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani kick-started the shooting for their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, on Monday, and pictures from the sets have already surfaced online. Mohit Suri returns to direct Ek Villain Returns, which also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, apart from Disha and John.

Posted online by various fan pages of the stars, one of the images shows Disha in a short pink dress while another one has John wearing a denim shirt. One of the pictures also shows Disha playing with her pet dog, and even the dog is dressed in matching pink-coloured dress.





Earlier in the day, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a picture from the sets and had written on Instagram, "AND IT BEGINS JAI MATA DI ..Meet d villains !( sorry cudnt join u guys this morning ! But will meet post TMW launch on the sets) ! Cheers to new beginnings #EkVillainReturns."





Talking about the film, director Mohit said in a press statement, "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

Ekta added, "I’m excited to take the franchise forward and give the audience a cinematic experience like no other. This time around the action, drama & suspense only heightens. See you at the movies.”

Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villain. The new film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

