John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics
- John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani kick-started the shooting for their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, on Monday, and pictures from the sets have already surfaced online. Mohit Suri returns to direct Ek Villain Returns, which also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, apart from Disha and John.
Posted online by various fan pages of the stars, one of the images shows Disha in a short pink dress while another one has John wearing a denim shirt. One of the pictures also shows Disha playing with her pet dog, and even the dog is dressed in matching pink-coloured dress.
Earlier in the day, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a picture from the sets and had written on Instagram, "AND IT BEGINS JAI MATA DI ..Meet d villains !( sorry cudnt join u guys this morning ! But will meet post TMW launch on the sets) ! Cheers to new beginnings #EkVillainReturns."
Talking about the film, director Mohit said in a press statement, "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”
Ekta added, "I’m excited to take the franchise forward and give the audience a cinematic experience like no other. This time around the action, drama & suspense only heightens. See you at the movies.”
Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villain. The new film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster
- Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
- Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
- Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap
- Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch
Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha is God’s gift to me
Sara Ali Khan plays tabla, shares fresh pics from her Jaipur visit
- Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. While she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her visit, it appears that she is in the pink city for a wedding. Sara and Manish Malhotra shared many pictures from the venue.
