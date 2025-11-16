Disha Patani's father granted weapons license following firing by Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara gang on Bareilly home

Actor Disha Patani’s father, retired DSP Jagadish Patani, has been issued a weapons license by the Barielly district administration. This comes after the September 11 and 12 shooting at their ancestral home in UP by members of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang. A senior official confirmed the news to PTI on Sunday. Disha Patani's dad, Jagadish, was granted a weapons license following a shooting at their home.

Disha Patani’s father issued weapons license following shooting

Jagadish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang fired at Disha’s ancestral home. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured him of security after the incident. Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh told the news agency that Jagadish requested a weapons license after the attack on his residence. Following all formalities, he has now been granted a license for a revolver/pistol.

What happened at Disha Patani’s house?

On September 11 and 12, unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired around 10 rounds outside the Patani home in Bareilly. The suspects were identified as active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, according to PTI. A case was lodged at Kotwali police station, and the two suspects were killed in an encounter on September 17 in Ghaziabad by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), Haryana STF, and the Delhi unit.

Recent work

Disha was last seen in the 2024 films Yodha in Hindi, Kalki 2898 AD in Telugu and Kanguva in Tamil. Kalki 2898 AD was her second Telugu film after the 205 film Loafer, and Kanguva was her debut in Tamil. This year, she played herself in Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Disha will soon debut in Hollywood with Kevin Spacey’s Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force. She also has Welcome to the Jungle lined up in Hindi. Disha has yet to announce any other upcoming films.