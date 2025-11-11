Divya Kumar says Shah Rukh's company replaced him with Diljit Dosanjh in Ba***ds of Bollywood, offered ‘insane’ money

Divya Kumar has claimed that he had initially recorded the viral track “Tainu Ki Pata” for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He added that Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, decided to replace his voice with that of Diljit Dosanjh at the last moment. Divya Kumar earlier collaborated with Sukhwinder Singh and Swagat Rathod for Ishaqbaazi from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero.(Instagram/aslidivyakumar)

The Jee Karda hitmaker said he was offered “an insane amount of money”, which he sadly turned down.

Red Chillies replaced Divya Kumar with Diljit Dosanjh

Kumar always saw Shah Rukh as his biggest role model in the industry. The playback singer was elated when he was offered a song for Aryan Khan’s Netflix series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

“I had received a great opportunity from Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It was for Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood,” Kumar recently told Digital Commentary.

“I had originally sung Tainu Ki Pata,” the singer added.

Kumar’s happiness knew no bounds as he had just contributed to Aryan’s directorial debut. However, what followed broke his heart.

“Later, they replaced it with Diljit Dosanjh’s voice. I had tears in my eyes when I was sitting in his (Shah Rukh Khan’s) office,” the Sun Saathiya singer recalled.

“They offered me an insane amount of money to compensate, but I refused to take it. I rejected the money because it was Shah Rukh’s company,” he added.

Divya Kumar’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

Kumar turned down the compensation offered by the production banner out of his deep-seated admiration for the Bollywood superstar. “It was SRK who made me. I was inspired by him,” Kumar told Digital Commentary.

He said he “would go outside Mannat and cry my heart out” every time he faced a rejection in life. “He gave me the strength to move forward,” Kumar explained.

The playback singer said Shah Rukh was the “divine energy” that guided his path in Bollywood.

