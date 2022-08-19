'Dobaaraa is something that goes on to become a cult film': Taapsee Pannu shares note from Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu, whose latest film Dobaaraa releases in theatres on Friday, shared a note by producers Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and director Anurag Kashyap hours before the film hit the big screen. The note put Dobaaraa in the category of ‘cult films’ and mentioned that the film doesn’t take the intelligence of the audience for granted. Also read: Dobaaraa movie review: Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's time travel thriller is an engaging and complex brain teaser

Dobaaraa is a mystery drama in which Taapsee's character tries to save the life of a young boy after communicating with him through a TV set. It also stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat.

The note addressed from Ekta, Anurag and Sunir read: “Some films are measured purely by their Box Office collections, Some films are measured solely by their scale. And then there are some that receive so much love that they go on to be cult films. Our endeavor to release Dobaaraa in theatres is to let audiences experience something new and different on the big screen, something that doesn't take their intelligence for granted. Something that goes on to become a cult film. We are overwhelmed and humbled by the response we have been getting across the media and industry for our film. See You in Theatres Dobaaraa this Friday.”

Taapsee Pannu shared a note by producers and director of Dobaaraa.

Taapsee wrote along with the note, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success. Here’s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance."

