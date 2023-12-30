Dunki box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 7.25 crore, predicted to do better on weekend

Dunki box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film has fallen further at the box office as it enters its second week, but it's expected to improve in coming days. As per a report on sacnilk.com, the film on its second Friday recorded an earning of ₹7.25 crore as per early estimates. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office collection day 8 Dunki box office collection day 9: The film stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki box office India

The total earning of the film is roughly ₹167.47 crore. Going by the portal, Dunki marked an overall occupancy of 20.74 percent on day 9 since its release. Cities like Bengaluru and Chennai had the highest number of occupancies, especially for evening and night shows, as per the report.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Dunki Second Friday will be more than Yesterday (Thursday). Film is headed towards double digits biz (business) on its day 9 as per early estimates. Trend indicates film could collect ₹45-50 crore on its four-day second Weekend.”

Dunki worldwide earnings

Meanwhile, Dunki has crossed over ₹320 crore gross at the international box office. On Friday, the official X account of Red Chillies Entertainment, who is backing the film, shared a poster with new numbers. It read, "Sweeping the globe with joy! ₹323.77 crore worldwide GBOC."

More about Dunki

Besides Shah Rukh, Dunki also has Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in the film. Touted to be a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki revolves around a heartwarming story of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London in search of a better life, but they undergo an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their destination. A film by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is co-written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

It was released on December 21, a day before the release of Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Both the films are clashing at the box office currently.

