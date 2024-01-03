Dunki worldwide box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 409 cr

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's third release of last year, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, soldiers on at the global box office a day after crossing the coveted ₹400 crore mark. The film is expected to gross ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Dunki box office day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film will soon enter ₹200 crore club in India) Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023

Dunki Day 11

The official Instagram handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the latest worldwide figures of Dunki on Wednesday. The poster announced that the film has now added another ₹9.59 crore to its worldwide gross, which now stands at ₹409.89 crore.

The caption stated, “Just another day of us celebrating your endless love for Dunki! (celebrations emojis).” A user commented on the post, “Waiting for 500 (fire emojis).” Another pointed out, “Collection speed reducing rapidly.”

2023 - the year of Shah Rukh Khan

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. Pathaan grossed ₹1,050.30 crore worldwide, whereas Jawan grossed ₹1,148.32 crore lifetime collection globally, and now, Dunki has crossed ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office, keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has still not announced his next project. But he did claim that he would want to do a more ‘age-related’ lead role and would want to venture into the action genre somewhere down the line again.

