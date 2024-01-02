Dunki box office day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film will soon enter 200 crore club in India

Dunki box office numbers

As per the report, Dunki earned ₹160.22 crore in week one. On day nine, it minted ₹7 crore, on day 10 it earned ₹9 crore, on day 11 it minted 11.5 crore, and on day 12 it earned ₹9.05 crore. Dunki is likely to earn ₹2.74 crore nett in India on its 13th day for all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹199.51 crore. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Rajkumar Hirani co-wrote the film with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi.

More about Dunki

The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani, speaking with news agency PTI, said, “Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make...I take three or four years to make a film."

He also said, "This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films.”

