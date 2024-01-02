Dunki worldwide box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses another milestone, grosses over 400 crore

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 12: Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has been performing well at the box office. On Tuesday, the makers shared the film's latest worldwide box office numbers. Dunki has now grossed more than ₹400 crore worldwide. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, was released in theatres on December 21. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office collection day 11 Dunki worldwide box office collection day 12: Vicky Kaushal has a special role in the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki worldwide box office

Dunki has been doing well at the box office amid clash with Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, which has been ruling the box office; the film entered the ₹600 crore club globally in 10 days after it was released on December 22.

Along with a poster with Dunki's latest box office numbers, the makers, Red Chillies Entertainment, tweeted, "Our Banda (person) and his ullu de patthe (friends) are reaching new heights at the box office with your endless love..." The text on the poster read, “Filling the box office with happiness... ₹400.4 crore...”

Rajkumar Hirani on working with SRK on Dunki

After blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. The film explores 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter countries such as the US, UK and Canada. Dunki features Shah Rukh and Taapsee with Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

On working with Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani also told ANI, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, 'mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi (I was able to complete my wish)' and finally we worked together and 'bahut maza aaya (We had a lot of fun)'."

He had also said, “SRK was very curious about this story... he is a brave man and brave actor... he was very happy with the story, I wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan since a long time... he is a great man who showers love on everybody.”

