News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dunki worldwide box office day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film is unstoppable, earns over 380 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 01, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Dunki box office collection day 11: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is doing well at the global box office. Rajkumar Hirani has helmed the film.

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 11: Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film released in theatres on December 21 last year. As per the film's team, Dunki will soon enter the 400 crore club at the global box office. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office day 10)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.
Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "Melting hearts all over the world! 380.60 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "Grateful for all the love that has made this journey a worldwide entertainer!"

More about Dunki

The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani, speaking with news agency PTI, said, "Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make...I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films."

He had also said, "It's an Indian story which in Hindi cinema no one thought about. I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
