Dwayne Johnson 'can't wait' for Varun Dhawan to watch Black Adam: 'Let me know what you think'

Actors Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson had a fun interaction over latter's upcoming film Black Adam. Taking to Twitter, Varun gave a shoutout to Dwayne's film saying that finally, he will 'get to see my hero back on big screen'. Dwayne Johnson thanked his 'brotha' Varun and asked to let him know what he thought about the film. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan ditches luxury car, takes autorickshaw to tour Mumbai streets. Watch)

Warner Bros. India, on Saturday, posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, "Only 5 MORE DAYS TO GO until the power and fury of #BlackAdam unravels at the cinemas. Watch Black Adam in cinemas in India from OCTOBER 20 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX." It also tagged Dwayne.

Reacting to it, Dwayne tweeted, "Thank you INDIA. Appreciate all the #BlackAdam love (and over the years as well). Book your tickets now - this is a true theatrical experience. Great to connect with all the press from your country last week! Love U back and enjoy the movie!!" He also added the hashtags--Man In Black, JSA and Black Adam.

Quote tweeting him, Varun wrote, "Let’s goo (fire and wolf face emojis) finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam." Dwayne replied, "Thank you my brotha! Can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin a**."

Let’s goo 🔥🐺🐺🐺 finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam https://t.co/hD7L9lV3yB — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 15, 2022

Dwayne's much-awaited Black Adam will make its debut in Indian theatres on October 20, a day earlier than its global release. The film is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam, featuring Zachary Levi. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate. The movie is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Varun was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which was a box-office hit. The film released in June this year and also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil in significant roles.

Varun will be seen in the horror comedy Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. The film was shot mostly in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from Bhediya, Varun will be also seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

