Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 6: Harshvardhan Rane film earns 40 crore, beats Maa's lifetime haul

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 6: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma on Diwali. However, despite the competition, the film has managed to enjoy a dream run at the box office, recovering its budget in just four days. It has now ended its first weekend on a strong note as well. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 6: The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office performance

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened on a decent note, collecting ₹9 crore on day one, and went on to maintain a strong hold at the box office by earning ₹7.75 crore and ₹6 crore on days two and three, respectively. On its first Friday, the film collected ₹5.5 crore, followed by ₹6.25 crore on its first Saturday.

The film collected ₹6.44 crore on its first Sunday, thus raking in ₹18.19 crore over its first weekend. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹40.94 crore. The film has surpassed the collection of Kajol’s recent horror film Maa, which earned ₹36.08 crore at the domestic box office. Although it is still trailing behind Thamma in terms of collections, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is emerging as a clear box office success.

Recently, Harshvardhan and Sonam Bajwa visited one of the theatres screening their film and thanked the audience for supporting not only their movie but Thamma as well. Harshvardhan said, "This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both. This sends a good message out that aap logon ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatm kar diya (you people alone have wiped out nepotism from the entire Bollywood).”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Helmed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the romantic drama is produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory and stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, alongside Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan and Rajesh Khera in key roles. Though the film received mixed reviews upon release, it has managed to strike a chord with audiences.