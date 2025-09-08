Ek Tha Tiger becomes only Indian film featured at International Spy Museum with James Bond, Mission Impossible films

Thirteen years after its release in theatres, the 2012 Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has become the only Indian film to be featured at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, USA. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra, ranks among James Bond, Mission Impossible, and Men in Black films. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan played spies in the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger features at International Spy Museum

At the International Spy Museum, there is a section dedicated to iconic spy films and series, showcasing posters of around 25 international titles. Ek Tha Tiger is now featured alongside films like Casino Royale, Mission Impossible, Spy Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Seventeen Moments Of Spring, OSS 117, G Men, The Imitation Game, Mr & Mrs Smith, Bridge Of Spies, Homeland, Alias, Fauda, The Prisoner, Get Smart, Men In Black, The Siege, Turn: Washington's Spies, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. etc.

Kabir Khan on the honour

Director Kabir spoke on this honour, claiming he did not know Ek Tha Tiger was featured at the museum and that he only found out about it from people who saw it there. “They messaged me – We saw the poster of Ek Tha Tiger and it’s the only Hindi film there in the whole galaxy of films. I found it very amusing and it was great to see Salman and Katrina’s faces on that wall!” he said, adding, “This must have been a recent addition. The first message I got, informing me about it, was a few months ago.”

Kabir also claimed that Ek Tha Tiger took a life of its own over the years and that he still receives numerous messages from people praising the film. “Those were the days when we were not relying so much on VFX for action. I feel that as a filmmaker and an audience, there’s a difference when you attempt raw, real and gritty action. Too much dependence on VFX doesn’t connect,” he said.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, which was also simultaneously shot in Tamil. Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which was released this year. He will soon star in Battle of Galwan.