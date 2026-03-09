Ekta Kapoor shares videos as she watches cricket for the first time ever
Ekta Kapoor admitted that cricket had never really been her thing before. But surrounded by the buzz of the final, she decided to give it a shot.
Producer Ekta Kapoor recently watched a cricket match for the first time ever, and it was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, she posted a bunch of clips. She was joined by her friends and colleagues for the match.
Ekta Kapoor watches cricket match for the first time ever
Ekta shared glimpses from the fun-filled night, where she was seen enjoying the match alongside actor Urvashi Dholakia and members of her team. Later, her close friend-interiors designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni also joined the group.
In a candid video clip from the evening, Ekta admitted that cricket had never really been her thing before. But surrounded by enthusiastic fans and the buzz of the final, she decided to give it a shot.
Laughing as she recorded the moment, the producer openly shared that she was experiencing the sport for the "very first time." The producer also took a humorous moment to promote her popular television show, Naagin, joking that viewers could watch the show during match breaks.
"First time in my life I am watching cricket, because other people in this world like cricket, not me. Of course, we are hoping India wins. India should win. But agar break me tumlog ne Naagin bhi dekh liya toh maza ajaega (If you watch Nagging during the break, then it will be fun)," she said. In the match, India scored a total of 255 runs and New Zealand was eventually bowled out for 159.
About Ekta's upcoming film
Ekta's upcoming production, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, is all set to hit the theatres next month. The horror comedy from acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan will make its debut on April 10. Bhooth Bangla is presented by Ekta's production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Akshay's banner Cape of Good Films.
Bhooth Bangla will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It will also include a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani, who died in October 2025. Recently, she said that it was a conscious decision to schedule Bhooth Bangla just a few weeks after the release of Dhurandhar 2. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, the much-awaited second part of Dhurandhar, which came out in December 2025 and earned over ₹1300 crore globally, will release on March 19.
"Our film releases when the exams of some school students would've been over, and it will be a holiday period. Like, my son is in IB board, his exams will conclude in May. But most importantly, families like watching these films. The idea is to bring another kind of entertainment, like there should be different kinds of films being made for audiences," she told news agency PTI in a media group interaction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
