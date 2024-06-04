Election results 2024: Kangana Ranaut, leading from Mandi, takes her mother's blessings; shares pics from Himachal

Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut is leading from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh by a margin of 69,335 votes as of 12:58 pm according to ECI, in her electoral debut, and she took her mother’s blessing on the election 2024 results day. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut leading from Mandi against Vikramaditya Singh) Actor Kangana Ranaut is a BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

With the early trends showing Kangana leading the electoral ballet against Congress's Vikramaditya Singh in the early rounds of counting, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show how her day started.

Mother’s blessing

Taking to X, Kangana shared several pictures of herself and her mother. The pictures show her taking blessings from her mother, and her mother feeding her curd and sugar. “Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar,” she tweeted alongside the pictures, with folded hand emoji.

It’s a big day for Kangana, who is confident about her win. In a video posted by ANI, Kangana said that she will continue serving the people of her constituency. “Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here...So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere,” Kangana said.

About the trend

At the moment, Kangana is leading from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on her electoral debut. As per ECI trends, she is leading by a margin of 37,033 over Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ram Swaroop Sharma in 2014 and 2019, with a vote share of 49.97% and 68.75% respectively.

Kangana has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for years now, but she officially joined the party earlier this year when her candidature was announced.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting the Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks,” Kangana had written in a social media post on March 24, after her candidature was announced.

Kangana’s great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, was an MLA. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, retired as a schoolteacher from Mandi, and her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman.