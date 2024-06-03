Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Raveena Tandon day after she was attacked: ‘Absolutely alarming’

Kangana Ranaut extended support to Raveena Tandon a day after she was attacked on a Mumbai street. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana called the incident "absolutely alarming". She condemned the "road rage outbursts", adding that "those people must be reprimanded". (Also Read | Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai by mob, video surfaces online) Kangana Ranaut shared a support message for Raveena Tandon on Instagram.

Kangana's message after the incident involving Raveena

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

What Mumbai Police said about it

News agency PTI, citing a Mumbai Police official, reported that, in the course of its investigation, cops found that Raveena's car did not collide with anyone. In a video on a social media platform, a man had claimed that Raveena’s driver hit his mother. He added that when questioned, Raveena started assaulting her. He also claimed the incident happened when he was walking with his mother, sister, and niece near the actor’s house.

According to the cop, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the building where the incident occurred showed that women were in close proximity to the actor's car but were not hit. The video showed a group accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women.

What happened with Raveena in Bandra

The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra Saturday night, police said. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station, the official added.

After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit, he said. In the video, the man claimed that the actor was inebriated, and she started assaulting the woman after stepping out of the car.

After the incident, a group of people confronted Raveena and her driver inside the premises of a building on Carter Road. The incident took place after the driver reversed his car, the official said. The viral video shows a woman complaining that Raveena and her driver assaulted her and caused bleeding in her nose.

In view of the altercation, both parties visited the Khar police station and submitted written statements asserting no grievances against each other, the official said.

with PTI inputs