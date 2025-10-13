Elli AvrRam says people in industry don’t dare to misbehave with her due to ‘angel’ Salman Khan: Many are scared of him

Actor Elli AvrRam moved to Mumbai from Sweden to pursue a career in Bollywood. She first appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 7, where her bond with Salman was adored by audiences. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Maniesh Paul in Mickey Virus. In a recent interview with Screen, Elli opened up about her relationship with Salman and revealed how he has always been protective of her in the industry. Elli Avrram talks about her bond with Salman Khan.

Elli AvrRam talked about her bond with Salman Khan

Speaking about her equation with the superstar, Elli said, “I have been in touch with Salman. In fact, I recently met him after many years at Ganpati. I am actually very bad at keeping in touch. I live in my bubble and focus on so many things I want to do. I work on myself a lot. There are so many things you need to control and take care of when living alone in a different country that functions very differently from the one you were born and raised in with your parents.” She admitted that she has never been good at asking for help, even from her father.

Elli further spoke about Salman’s protective nature and added, “What I am extremely grateful for, when it comes to Salman and the fondness he has had for me, is that he is very protective of his people. I do believe he has been like an angel in my life. Over the years in the industry, from what I have heard from other girls about their experiences, it has been extremely shocking. And I somehow understood that many people are scared of Salman Khan, so they don’t dare to misbehave. That’s been a beautiful form of protection, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Elli AvrRam and Salman Khan’s bond

When Elli participated in Bigg Boss 7, her innocence and positive spirit caught Salman’s attention. Their adorable camaraderie, full of light-hearted teasing and mutual respect, became one of the highlights of the season. Even though they never collaborated in films, it was widely rumoured that Elli was a part of Salman’s inner circle.

About Elli AvrRam

Elli rose to fame with her role in Kapil Sharma’s comedy-drama Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She later impressed audiences with her hit dance numbers such as Chamma Chamma in Fraud Saiyaan, Zila Hilela in Jabariya Jodi, and Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan in Koi Jaane Na.

Her filmography includes Naane Varuvean starring Dhanush, Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Ganapath. Most recently, she has been making headlines for her stunning dance moves in the music video Zaar Zaar.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project

Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will see him portraying the role of an Indian Army officer. The story revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops—a rare border conflict that turned deadly despite no firearms being used. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is expected to release next year.