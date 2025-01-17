Emergency Twitter reviews: Fans hail Kangana Ranaut's ‘monstrous’ direction, ‘beast’ acting

Kangana Ranaut’s directorial venture, Emergency, finally hit theaters on January 17 after multiple delays. Audiences and critics are buzzing with opinions. The biographical drama, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the infamous Emergency period of 1975-77, has opened to mostly positive responses on social media. Kangana Ranaut's still from Emergency.(Twitter)

While some hailed the film as a masterpiece by Kangana Ranaut and praised Anupam Kher as the soul of the movie, others pointed out its shortcomings. Here’s what X (formerly known as Twitter) thinks about Kangana's Emergency.

Fans hail Kangana Ranaut's acting and direction

One X user praised Kangana Ranaut's direction and wrote, "#Emergency wow, what a masterpiece by #KanganaRanaut! Brilliant direction and impactful acting. #KanganaRanaut looks exactly like Indira Gandhi ji. One of the best films in a long time. History & reality mean 'EMERGENCY.' ⭐⭐⭐⭐ stars from my side."

Another person wrote, "Wow! Blown away by Kangana’s direction—outshines even her acting! 💥🥁 A brilliant watch 😍🔥 Felt like witnessing the real Indira. Monstrous direction, beast-level acting!"

Praising Kangana and Vishak Nair's acting skills, another tweeted, "#KanganaRanaut isn’t just playing Indira Gandhi, she is Indira Gandhi. The body language, the voice, the presence 💯💯. The #Emergency was one of the darkest times in Indian history, and this film doesn’t sugarcoat it. Some scenes made me uncomfortable (as they should). Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi? Absolutely nailed it. This is political cinema done right. #EmergencyReview."

A fan reviewed the film as outstanding, writing, "Watched #Emergency directed and acted by #KanganaRanaut. Have to say, ANOTHER NATIONAL AWARD is waiting for Kangana. It's a must-must-watch flick. You cannot miss it. One Word Review: 'OUTSTANDING.'"

Another user wrote, "Emergency is both a history lesson and a thriller. #KanganaRanaut’s direction is on point! A film that captures the ruthlessness of power. The period detailing is spot on, and the screenplay never loses momentum. A gripping, intense watch that leaves you thinking."

Unimpressed X users

Not everyone was impressed, though. Some X users pointed out flaws in the film. One tweet read, "Movie Review Rating - 2.5/5. The movie is good but caters more to the classics and less to mass entertainment audiences. The storyline is decent; Kangana Ranaut nails her performance along with Anupam Kher. Overall, the movie is average."

Another user offered a detailed critique, "#KanganaRanaut has put effort into her performance with voice modulation and expression, but as a director, this is a very below-average film. Most of the important scenes are cut short, and some are converted into musicals, which undermines the narrative’s intensity. Besides Kangana, there is little to watch in the film, whether it’s the rest of the cast, cinematography, background score, or music. Censorship might be the reason why Emergency doesn’t feel complete or hard-hitting. Historical accuracy is commendable, and some massacre scenes are disturbing. #SanjayGandhi’s portrayal leans toward being dictatorial, which takes guts to showcase. However, as a whole, the film feels somewhat propagandistic and doesn’t fully deliver as a cinematic experience."

About Emergency

The historical biographical drama is directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, based on a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story written by Ranaut. The film stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ashok Chhabra as Morarji Desai, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, among others.