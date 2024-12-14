Emotional Rekha hugs Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda at RK Film Festival. Watch

Rekha hugs Agastya

At the celebrations in Mumbai on Friday night, Rekha was seen exchanging warm smiles and conversations with Ranbir Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. And a clip of her endearing moment with Agastya has emerged on social media.

In the video, Rekha was seen hugging Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and gently holding Agastya's face. It seems she is paying him a compliment as Agastya is seen beaming with joy. Responding to the same, Agastya bowed down before Rekha, folding his hands doing namaste gesture to show his gratitude and admiration.

Before the tender moment, Rekha was seen looking at the poster of Raj Kapoor at the event and getting emotional.

Agastya attended the celebrations with his mother, Shweta Bachchan, and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda. Agastya and Navya are related to the Kapoors as their paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, is Raj Kapoor’s daughter.

More about RK Film Festival

RK Film Festival is being organised by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy on his 100th birth anniversary. The three-day festival started on Friday and will showcase ten of the actor's films, including Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The films will be screened in select PVR INOX theatres in 40 cities.

On Friday, the whole Kapoor clan, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Karisma, got together to attend the film festival celebrations. pose for an iconic family picture at RK Film Festival

Celebrities such as Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Boney Kapoor, Rashika Duggal, Soni Razdan, Shahin Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Padmini Kolhapure and others also attended the star-studded event.

About Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda made his film debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies on Netflix India. The film didn’t open to positive reviews. Now, Agastya is working on his big-screen debut. It is reported that Agastya will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is said to be the biopic of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, and it will also star Dharmendra in a key role.