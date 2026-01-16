Emraan Hashmi says he was called 'one trick pony' by critics: 'I throw it back at them and say I can do a Shanghai too'

For a long time, Emraan Hashmi was boxed in the serial kisser image. Even as the actor tried diverse roles with films like Jannat, Kalyug, and Shanghai, the image refused to let go. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on his career and how he managed to break the mould. Emraan Hashmi's act as a shady videographer in Dibakar Banerjee's Shanghai earned him accolades.

Breaking the mould After years of playing the errant loverboy, Emraan broke the mould with a series of films in the 2010s. The actor says it was not one film that did the trick. “There's not one (role), it's never one. It's always a journey.” He mentions films like Shanghai and Tigers that helped him change his image. “In a way, Jannat broke the mould, as did Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. So yes, it was a whole bunch of films.”

Emraan recalls that critics often thought he was a ‘one-trick pony’, but he still does not hold their opinions against them. “I wouldn't say critics were unfair. They had their own take on the films, but I knew I could do it. So I just throw it back at them and say, ‘I can do a Shanghai’. So, if you say I'm just a one-trick pony here, given a director like Dibakar (Banerjee), I can do this. So it was just something to prove, not just to myself.”