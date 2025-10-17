Esha Deol wishes 'queen' Hema Malini on 77th birthday with a kiss, calls her 'dream girl of the nation'

Esha Deol dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her mother-veteran actor Hema Malini, as she turned 77. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared pictures with Hema as they celebrated her birthday. Esha Deol celebrated Hema Malini's 77th birthday with her.

Esha Deol dedicates birthday post to mom Hema Malini

In a photo, Esha held Hema as they smiled for the camera. In another picture, Esha planted a kiss on Hema's cheek as she smiled. Esha was dressed in a pink and white suit. Hema wore a red, cream and golden saree. She had a few floral garlands around her neck. Sharing the photos, Esha captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my Queen, my mamma & The Dream Girl of the nation."

"We love you (red heart, nazar raised hands, hug face, kissing face, heart eyes and folded hands emojis) @dreamgirlhemamalini #happybirthday #happybirthdayhemamalini #happybirthdaydreamgirl #mother #love #gratitude," she added. The post was flooded with birthday messages from fans, with many calling Hema "an icon of timeless beauty and strength."

Shatrughan Sinha, Saira Banu earlier wished Hema too

Earlier, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Saira Banu also paid tributes to Hema. Sharing an old photograph featuring herself, Hema, and the late Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, "Hema has always been a vision of grace, beauty, and quiet strength, a true 'Dream Girl' not just on screen, but in every way she carries herself. Over the years, our friendship has been one of warmth, mutual respect, and shared memories of an era that was filled with love for cinema, laughter, and companionship."

Shatrughan also wished her on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, peace, a healthy, long life in abundance always. Love & regards to your family. God bless! #BirthCelebrations."

About Hema's film career

Hema began her acting career with the Tamil film Ithu Sathiyam and later made her Hindi film debut in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). She rose to prominence with films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Sholay, Johnny Mera Naam, Lal Patthar, Dharmatma, Sanyasi, Trishul, Pratiggya, and Baghban, among others.