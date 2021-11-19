Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi welcome daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, share first pic. See here

Actor Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have welcomed their firstborn, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Evelyn shared the news of the birth of their baby and also shared the first picture.

In the picture, Evelyn Sharma carried her daughter in a baby sling. The baby rested her head on Evelyn's chest as held and kissed her.

Sharing the photo, Evelyn captioned it, "The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi." According to Nameberry.com, Ava has several meanings--life, bird, water and island.

Reacting to the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest." Elli AvrRam said, "My angel!!!! Ava so so happy for you my Ev and you’re such a pretty mommy." Namashi Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty dropped a red heart emoji. Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Congratulations Evelyn."

Evelyn and Tushaan also opened an Instagram account for their daughter and shared a picture. The debut photo shows the baby in the arms of a man, possibly Tushaan. The caption read, "Thanks, team! Off to first adventures..." +

Recently, Evelyn had shared a bunch of pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. The caption in one of her posts read, "Parenting advice please? we’re so excited to step into this new role of parenthood, but after reading books and speaking to people it seems there’s nothing that can ever truly prepare you for it…"

Evelyn Sharma announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier in July. Sharing a photo of herself lying on an outdoor bed, holding her baby bump, she had written, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.” Evelyn tied the knot with Tushaan on May 15.

Last month in an interview with Hindustan Times, Evelyn spoke about her pregnancy. “All is going well and we can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon...We can’t wait to introduce the little one to our family and friends around the world. And you can imagine how much I miss my beautiful India."

Evelyn is known for her roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan.