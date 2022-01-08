EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia reveals, ‘We call our son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi; he reacts beautifully to it’

For the past three months, fans have been speculating on the name of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s son. And the actor has finally let the cat out of the bag exclusively for us, revealing that they call him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

“We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter’s (Mehr) name. There you go, three months later, now you know what we call him,” Dhupia tells us.

Opening up about the meaning of the name, she explains, “Guriq means one with God. One from God and saviour of the world. It is a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for the spelling goes to the father [Angad].”

Guriq is the couple’s second child, born in October last year. The actor confesses that they had several options for the name, and the search to find something pure and beautiful, helped them narrow down the search.

“I came up with the name, but when it comes to a child, it is always a combined effort. We are glad that we zeroed in on Guriq, because we love the sound of it. He (her son) also reacts beautifully to the name. He is just three months, and now he recognises sounds way more,” shares the 41-year-old actor.

Recalling the journey of finding the name, Dhupia says, “I stumbled upon the name, and the meaning was beautiful. We always wanted something that has a beautiful meaning and is a slightly unusual name. The most important thing was that both mom and dad had to come around it. Mom came around instantly and Guriq’s dad took a while to come around, but I’m glad he did”.

For the parents, he might be Guriq, but for Mehr he is his “Koala brother”.

“Before the delivery, when we were preparing Mehr that she would soon have a baby sister or a baby brother, she suddenly started calling the baby, Koala. Even now, she calls him that. That’s his pet name given by his loving sister. We also keep calling him, koala bear. We love it because she stuck by the original, and we came up with the name much later,” she signs off with a laugh.