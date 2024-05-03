Exclusive: Pratik Gandhi on working with Tom Felton in Gandhi: He brings authenticity to the story

On Thursday, it was announced that Tom has joined the cast of Gandhi along with seven actors – Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon. Tom, who became an international star with his performance as Draco Malfoy in eight Harry Potter movies based on author JK Rowling's bestselling book series, is already shooting for the project in London.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I am so happy that these international stars have come on board for the project. I will be joining the team in London somewhere in June and July. I am really excited to meet the whole team and to work with them. I am sure it will be a fun and enriching experience,” Pratik tells us.

An authentic touch to the story

Pratik is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show. The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.

“The journey of Gandhi, so far, has been so fun. Working with Tom and other actors also marks my first collaboration with international artists, which makes me realise about my journey. I have realised that it has been very fulfilling," he says.

Pratik adds, "Tom is a global star and a big name. I am supercharged about this addition. Gandhi as a subject is very good and it required these collabs to take the subject to a wider audience. With international actors on board, it will bring a lot of authenticity to the story”.

Pratik started shooting for the series in February, and has shot in locations such as Mumbai and Gujarat.

About teaming up with Hansal again

Pratik shares a close bond with Hansal, which blossomed after the success of the streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Now, he is working with him again, and he calls it a “dream team”. (Read: Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta exclusive interview on Lootere: ‘We often limit ourselves by the way we think’)

“It is always a pleasure to work with Hansal sir, and it is fun to collaborate with him,” he says, sharing that the series will bring forward untold stories related to the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The audience can expect fresh stories from Mahatma Gandhi’s life which we have not read or studied. It brings a very fresh perspective,” he shares.

On the work front, Pratik was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, also starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. (Read: Do Aur Do Pyaar: How Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's film normalises infidelity, without glorifying it)