 Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 box office collection day 5: Vidya Balan-starrer earns ₹28 lakh, Dibakar film makes ₹8 lakh
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 box office collection day 5: Vidya Balan-starrer earns 28 lakh, Dibakar film makes 8 lakh

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 24, 2024 09:35 AM IST

Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 5: The Vidya Balan film was released on April 19, along with LSD 2.

Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 5: Filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is getting rave reviews from celebs and fans alike. However, the film is not performing well at the box office. Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 has been struggling, too, at the domestic box office. Also Read | Do Aur Do Pyaar review: Vidya Balan is the soul of this mushy, messy tale that’s complex and relatable at the same time

Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 box office collection day 5: The films have been struggling to stay afloat at the domestic box office.
Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 box office collection day 5: The films have been struggling to stay afloat at the domestic box office.

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film earned an estimated 28 lakh nett on day 5. Per the portal, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned an estimated 2.89 crore nett in India in five days. On day 1, it did a business of 55 lakh nett, followed by 85 lakh and 95 lakh on day 2 and day 3, respectively. On day 4, the film earned 26 lakh.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection

As per a Sacnilk.com report, LSD 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and backed by Ekta Kapoor, earned an estimated 8 lakh on day 5. The film also collected 8 lakh on day 4. 

LSD 2, which features Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed, has earned roughly 81 lakh nett in India, so far. It earned 15 lakh, 10 lakh, and 40 lakh on day 1, day 2 and day 3, respectively.

About LSD 2

The film has three chapters, much like the first film, and shows Dibakar's take on today’s internet culture. The first story, Like, revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female. The second story, Share, also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), who works at one of the metro stations and is also a vlogger. The third story, Download, revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh), whose thirst for more followers lands him in trouble.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Kavya Ganeshan (Vidya) and Anirudh Bannerjee (Pratik) have been married for 12 years, after three years of dating. Both are having an extra-marital affair, and looking for the perfect moment to come clean to each other. Kavya is building dreams with a hot photographer called Vikram (Sendhil) while Anirudh had found love in Nora aka Rosie (Ileana), who gets pregnant with his child eventually. And instead of confessing the truth, Kavya and Anirudh end up reigniting their romance.

Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 box office collection day 5: Vidya Balan-starrer earns 28 lakh, Dibakar film makes 8 lakh
Follow Us On