Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 box office collection day 5: Vidya Balan-starrer earns ₹28 lakh, Dibakar film makes ₹8 lakh
Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 5: The Vidya Balan film was released on April 19, along with LSD 2.
Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 5: Filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is getting rave reviews from celebs and fans alike. However, the film is not performing well at the box office. Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 has been struggling, too, at the domestic box office. Also Read | Do Aur Do Pyaar review: Vidya Balan is the soul of this mushy, messy tale that’s complex and relatable at the same time
Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection
As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film earned an estimated ₹28 lakh nett on day 5. Per the portal, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned an estimated ₹2.89 crore nett in India in five days. On day 1, it did a business of ₹55 lakh nett, followed by ₹85 lakh and ₹95 lakh on day 2 and day 3, respectively. On day 4, the film earned ₹26 lakh.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection
As per a Sacnilk.com report, LSD 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and backed by Ekta Kapoor, earned an estimated ₹8 lakh on day 5. The film also collected ₹8 lakh on day 4.
LSD 2, which features Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed, has earned roughly ₹81 lakh nett in India, so far. It earned ₹15 lakh, ₹10 lakh, and ₹40 lakh on day 1, day 2 and day 3, respectively.
About LSD 2
The film has three chapters, much like the first film, and shows Dibakar's take on today’s internet culture. The first story, Like, revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female. The second story, Share, also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), who works at one of the metro stations and is also a vlogger. The third story, Download, revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh), whose thirst for more followers lands him in trouble.
About Do Aur Do Pyaar
Kavya Ganeshan (Vidya) and Anirudh Bannerjee (Pratik) have been married for 12 years, after three years of dating. Both are having an extra-marital affair, and looking for the perfect moment to come clean to each other. Kavya is building dreams with a hot photographer called Vikram (Sendhil) while Anirudh had found love in Nora aka Rosie (Ileana), who gets pregnant with his child eventually. And instead of confessing the truth, Kavya and Anirudh end up reigniting their romance.
