Oct 17, 2025
Exclusive | Saiyaara brought back the charm of Ballads', share Faheem, Arslan, Tanishk & Mohit Suri

ByRohit Bhatnagar
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 05:38 pm IST

The team feels that film's music revived the magic of Hindi melodies.

The music of Saiyaara left such a lasting impact that even months after release, the songs are trending globally. We caught up with the minds behind the film's soundtrack, who opens about its creation and the love they have received. Reflecting on the success, composer Tanishk Bagchi says the film helped fill a void: “This genre was missing from the industry. Saiyaara brought back the charm of rock, ballads etc. I am now trying to write better songs.”

(l-r) Arslan, Mohit, Tanishk and Faheem.
Co-composer Arslan Nizami, who was a civil engineer before transitioning to music, says the film didn't just change his life, it redefined it. “I didn't choose music, it was the other way around. Although, my father was a singer, I never thought I would get into music but I thought it would be unfair if I didn't give music a chance, ” he shares.

Also Read: Mohit Suri says even people who didn't believe in him later called Saiyaara their win: 'I remember telling my wife...'

For Faheem Abdullah, co-composer and singer of the title track, the film is a turning point. “I have always been interested in singing but I never thought I would make it a profession After Saiyaara, life has changed drastically. I am very low-key, so I am still figuring out how to deal with all this attention,” he laughs.

Director Mohir Suri, whose films stand out for their soulful tracks admits that the popularity of this film on social media was a surprise even for him. “People think that music of the film wasn't the kind that should have made the noise it did. But it has taught me that today's trend is waiting to be broken by tomorrow's trend,” he ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
