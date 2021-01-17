Richa Chadha remembers late Fukrey co-star, Shahid's Jersey gets a release date
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Javed Akhtar birthday special: His poems can inspire life's philosophy
Javed Akhtar, who turns 76, also has a rich bank of non-film poetry, which is equally amazing. We take a look at some of his lines that can inspire people in today’s world.
Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot: 'This is how I will remember you'
After Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha has mourned the loss of her Fukrey co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. She shared a few behind-the-scene videos of Lucas from the film's shoot.
Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe
Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her stunning new home. The house is right next door to her old home but much larger in size. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her room which she clicked from her bed.
Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra hail largest vaccine drive, Kangana Ranaut says 'can't wait'
Bollywood celebrities have congratulated fellow countrymen as the government of India launched the largest vaccine drive against the Covid-19 virus across the nation on Saturday.
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to light up theatres this Diwali, see new still
Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey has finally got a release date. The film would be the big Diwali release this year as it is set to hit theatres on November 5.
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics
Adah Sharma: Star or newcomer, your work displayed side-by-side on OTT homepage
Case filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for slapping a person
Watch: Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction
Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa turns 19, actor says 'you are everything to me'
Radhika Madan: Angrezi Medium will remain special, it reminds me of Irrfan
Sai Sreenivas on Bollywood debut: Was getting offers, nothing excited me
On MGR's birth anniversary, Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film
Nafisa Ali: I will be in Goa with my entire family for my birthday
Swara asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha
Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on 20th wedding anniversary, see here
