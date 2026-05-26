Fanaa turns 20: Kajol recalls wearing a thin salwar kameez in -27° C during shoot in Poland with Aamir Khan

Kajol shared a series of pictures from the shoot of Fanaa, and wrote in the caption, “20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down... what a blast from the past!”

Kajol and Aamir Khan delivered a blockbuster in 2006 film Fanaa . Many fans consider the film to be one of the best in their respective careers. The film marks 20 years of release today. Kajol took to her X account to recollect memories of shooting the film, and has shared her experience of shooting for a song at minus 27 degrees, wearing just a chiffon salwar kameez while the rest of the cast were suited up.

For the unversed, the song Mere Haath Mein has several romantic glimpses of Aamir and Kajol on a boat in a frozen lake. Take a look:

About Fanaa The 2006 film also starred late Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. While Aamir portrayed the role of a terrorist , Kajol played his sight-impaired lover from Kashmir. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Child actor Ali Haji had played the role of Kajol and Aamir’s son in the film.

It was Aamir who had referred Kajol’s name for the role of Zooni in Fanaa. Kunal had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We went to Aamir first and when we asked him who he thinks would play the role of Zooni the best, he said ‘I will give you three names and that is Kajol, Kajol and Kajol.”

However, the makers weren’t sure if Kajol would star in the film as she was also offered Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna around the same time. He said, “Karan [Johar] was casting for KANK (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) at that time, and since Kajol and he were thick friends, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I thought she would work in that film. But when we approached her, she gave her nod at the first narration.”