Fans spot 3 ‘Hamza vans’ in Dhurandhar end credits, spark online buzz about Ranveer Singh's elaborate entourage
Dhurandhar's Netflix release sparked fan interest in its details, particularly Ranveer Singh's character's multiple vans listed in the credits.
Since its release on Netflix, Dhurandhar has been closely watched not just for its story and performances, but also for small details that eagle-eyed fans can’t help but notice. One such detail has now emerged in the film’s end credits, where three separate vehicles are listed under the name of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari. The listing has quickly reignited long-standing speculation about the actor’s reputedly elaborate on-set vanity van setup.
Fans spot 3 vans for Ranveer's Hamza in end credits
In the vendor transportation section of the end credits, three vehicles are listed as ‘Hamza Van’, ‘Hamza Staff Van’ and ‘Hamza Normal Van’. The entries quickly caught the attention of fans, who linked them to Ranveer Singh, who played Hamza Ali Mazari in the film. The discovery has revived rumours that the actor used multiple customised vanity vans during the shoot, including one for personal use, another converted into a gym, and a third for his staff and private chef.
What added to the intrigue was the naming pattern. While vehicles for other actors reportedly appear under their real names, the vans linked to Singh were listed under his character names, Hamza and Jaskirat, prompting further speculation online.
Several fans took to social media to share their reactions. One user wrote, “Hamza Van. Hamza’s staff van. Hamza’s normal van. Ranveer Singh, what do you actually do with so many vans?” Another joked, “Ranveer has got three vans — Hamza van, Hamza staff van, Hamza normal van. LMAO.”
The discussion also spilled onto Reddit, where users debated the purpose of the multiple vans. “What’s the difference between Hamza van and Hamza normal van?” one comment read. Others defended the actor, pointing out his track record at the box office and his reported involvement in the film’s success. “He has headlined projects that have generated thousands of crores. Do you think producers are worried about vanity van costs?” one user commented, adding that Singh’s collaborators have often praised his professionalism and commitment.
Some users also suggested that the arrangements could be linked to Singh’s well-known method-driven approach. “There are various acting processes, and even small factors can affect performance. Ranveer is known to be extremely meticulous,” another comment read.
Dhurandhar 2's teaser unveiled
The makers of Dhurandhar 2 recently released the much-anticipated teaser, giving fans a first glimpse of the upcoming action-packed sequel. The teaser hints at high-stakes drama, intense spy missions, and Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Hamza Ali Mazari, while also revisiting elements from the first film. Although it doesn’t reveal much new footage, the teaser has already generated significant excitement online, with fans eagerly speculating about the storyline and the return of key characters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
