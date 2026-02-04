Fans spot 3 ‘Hamza vans’ in Dhurandhar end credits, spark online buzz about Ranveer Singh's elaborate entourage

Since its release on Netflix, Dhurandhar has been closely watched not just for its story and performances, but also for small details that eagle-eyed fans can’t help but notice. One such detail has now emerged in the film’s end credits, where three separate vehicles are listed under the name of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari. The listing has quickly reignited long-standing speculation about the actor’s reputedly elaborate on-set vanity van setup. Fans of Dhurandhar have noticed three vehicles linked to Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, in the film's end credits, fueling rumours about the actor's elaborate vanity van setup. (Photo: Instagram)

Fans spot 3 vans for Ranveer's Hamza in end credits In the vendor transportation section of the end credits, three vehicles are listed as ‘Hamza Van’, ‘Hamza Staff Van’ and ‘Hamza Normal Van’. The entries quickly caught the attention of fans, who linked them to Ranveer Singh, who played Hamza Ali Mazari in the film. The discovery has revived rumours that the actor used multiple customised vanity vans during the shoot, including one for personal use, another converted into a gym, and a third for his staff and private chef.

What added to the intrigue was the naming pattern. While vehicles for other actors reportedly appear under their real names, the vans linked to Singh were listed under his character names, Hamza and Jaskirat, prompting further speculation online.

Several fans took to social media to share their reactions. One user wrote, “Hamza Van. Hamza’s staff van. Hamza’s normal van. Ranveer Singh, what do you actually do with so many vans?” Another joked, “Ranveer has got three vans — Hamza van, Hamza staff van, Hamza normal van. LMAO.”