Fans wonder if Ranbir Kapoor will side with Alia Bhatt or Animal producer T-Series after Divya Khossla Kumar's attacks

Divya Khossla Kumar launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt on Saturday, after the release of the latter's movie Jigra. However, not just Alia, even her husband Ranbir Kapoor might feel the pinch. The connect? Divya is the wife of Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho at T-Series, which is producing Ranbir's Animal Park. Divya Khossla Kumar's latest comments might create some chaos in Ranbir Kapoor's life too.

What's the feud about?

Divya took to Instagram on Saturday to accuse Alia of misrepresenting the box office figures of her latest movie, Jigra. "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra,” she added. Indeed, Jigra has not had a great start at the box office, earning just ₹11 crore over first two days.

Alia has not responded to Divya's comments even as Karaj Johar took a subtle dig at her.

Ranbir's Choice

Amid all this, fans are wondering what Ranbir's take would be. Will he support his wife amid all the accusations made against her and break all ties with T-Series?

A person wrote on Twitter, “#RanbirKapoor Husband of #AliaBhatt is working on Animal Park which is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series whose wife Divya Khosla posted an Inst story defaming Alia. Now let's see if this ALPHA MALE on the screen stands for his wife and backs out from Animal Park or not.” Another wrote, “ALPHA MALE will do anything for his father, not wife :P”

Most were of the opinion that Animal Park, the sequel to Ranbir's biggest hit ever, Animal, is too lucrative a deal for him. “Why should he. Even if he does pseudo feminist would again target him saying why can't he let her fight her own battles. All in all he will be cooked either ways. Better shut the crap and focus on work. That's what he does best and deliver a 1000 cr film.”

Another person had a more mature take. “Let's not mix personal matters with professional work. Ranbir's choices as an actor are separate from social media drama,” they wrote. “You realise Ranbir Kapoor and Ranvijay (Animal movie character) are two completely different people right,” wrote another.

A bunch of Twitter users speculated on the rumours of Divya and Bhushan's divorce, saying that Ranbir might not have to choose sides anyway.