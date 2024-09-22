Farah Khan celebrates Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's wedding, Stree 2 success with Rajkummar Rao. Watch

It was celebration time for Farah Khan this Sunday as she hosted a bunch of her friends at her place to celebrate their wins, both personal and professional. Farah took to her Instagram to share a video where many of her celebrity stars gathered to celebrate and eat cake. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who got married earlier this month, cut a beautiful sunflower-designed cake, while Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao celebrated the blockbuster success of his film by cutting modaks. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make first public appearance after marriage, hold hands at Mumbai airport. Watch) Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Rajkummar Rao were seen having a gala time at Farah Khan's house.

Farah shares new video of her friends

In the new video, Aditi and Siddharth were seen cutting the cake, with Aditi feeding the first piece to lyricist Javed Akhtar who stood beside her. Farah turned the camera around to show who else were present. From her brother Sajid Khan, to actor Huma Qureshi and brother Saqib Saleem, to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, they all cheered along.

Next, Rajkummar cut modaks to celebrate the blockbuster success of his last film Stree 2. The film made a new record of becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, with a collection of ₹586 crore. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy stars Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

More details

In the caption, Farah wrote: “Lots of friends to Celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi (wedding) @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!! @patralekhaa in #IC814 @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world ! Lovvv them.”

Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot earlier this month. Aditi had shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. Aditi wrote in the caption, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."