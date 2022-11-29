Farah Khan has the best reply for Karan Johar after he compares her outfit to a chair. Watch video

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are back with a new video. This time the two tried to troll each other’s outfits but it was Farah Khan who had the best comeback, as always. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “When Karu met Faru.. The reel u never knew u needed!!#karah.”

In the Instagram reel, Farah appeared in a magenta power suit. Seeing her, Karan tried teasing her. He called her ‘meticulous’ for trying to match her outfit with the chairs of an auditorium. Farah replies, “And what about you? This many sofas ka jacket you are wearing.”

Karan Johar corrects her, “It’s couture.” Farah gives it a twist and calls it “kutti-aur.” The two even posed with hilarious expressions toward the end of the video with their mouths wide open. Reacting to it, Sania Mirza commented, “Buhaha .. I always knew I needed this.” “You guys are mad,” added Maheep Kapoor.

Karan and Farah share a close bond in Bollywood. Farah is known for her hilarious posts on social media which never fails to leave fans in splits. Most of their banter revolve around sartorial choices of Karan Johar who is known for his experimental looks.

Farah who last directed the 2014 film Happy New Year, recently said that she has a film with Rohit Shetty in the pipeline. She will also be collaborating with Karan Johar for his next.

Karan Johar is all set for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film reunites Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for the first time after the success of Gully Boy. Besides them, Karan’s film is also bringing veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi together. The film will release next year in April and will mark Karan’s official directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON