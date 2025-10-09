Search
Farah Khan reacts to old video of her as backup dancer in 1987; fans think she looks so pretty. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 04:15 pm IST

Farah Khan began her career as a backup dancer before she worked as a choreographer and later, a director. Take a look. 

The 1987 action film Jalwa, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Archana Puran Singh, also marked the on-screen debut of Farah Khan. The choreographer-filmmaker worked as a backup dancer before she found mainstream fame. A fan unearthed an old video of her from the song Feeling Hot Hot Hot and here’s how she reacted.

Farah Khan was a backup dancer in the song Feeling Hot Hot Hot from the 1987 film Jalwa.
Farah Khan reacts to old video of hers

An Instagram page posted a clip from the song from Jalwa, writing, “Farah Khan’s first appearance as a professional dancer in a film was as a background dancer in the 1987 movie Jalwa, in the song “Feeling Hot Hot”. Her official debut as a choreographer came later in 1992.” In the video, a young, curly-haired Farah can be seen showing off her best moves while dressed in white. Archana also features in the video. The song was composed by Anand–Milind and Remo Fernandes, and sung by Sharon Prabhakar.

It seems like the clip took Farah down memory lane because she commented under the video, “Ohhh my goddd!!” with a laughter emoji. Richa Chadha also commented and wrote, “so cute.” Fans were quick to praise Farah for her professionalism, with others commenting on how pretty she looked. One fan wrote, “She’s worked really hard to achieve where she is. Kudos."

Another fan commented, “She looking pretty but i am sure farah herself will laugh watching her old video.” A fan even thought she could’ve become a lead actor, writing, “Farah khan looked prettier than many actresses back then could have become a female lead.” One fan even brought up her cook and joked, “Dilip kaha h.”

Recent work

Farah’s last film as a director was the 2014 Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Happy New Year. She recently choreographed the song Ghafoor for Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Apart from hosting Celebrity MasterChef on TV, Farah has also been hosting cooking videos with celebrities on her YouTube.

